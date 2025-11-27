403
Türkiye's Economic Confidence Shows Monthly Improvement
(MENAFN) Türkiye's economic confidence rose by 1.3% to reach 99.5 in November compared to the previous month, according to official statistics released on Thursday.
All five sub-indices experienced growth during November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.
The retail trade confidence index grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis, while the real sector confidence index increased by 1.2% in the same period.
The construction confidence index also climbed 1.5% in November. Meanwhile, the services confidence index advanced by 1%, and consumer confidence saw a rise of 1.6%.
The economic confidence index, which serves as a crucial gauge of the overall economic climate, ranges from 0 to 200. Values above 100 signal optimism regarding the economic outlook, whereas readings below 100 indicate a more pessimistic viewpoint.
