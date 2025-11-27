403
KFC Taste Rules: A manifesto for the messy
(MENAFN- OMC) In the Arab world, hospitality is sacred, and the norms are clear: guests are polite, hosts go all out, and sharing food is non-negotiable. But KFC Arabia put a playful twist on this tradition with “Taste Rules,” a bold new campaign that celebrates messy as the new chic.
This isn’t about a single product launch; it’s about attitude. When KFC hits the table, it takes over. Double dipping? Mandatory. Sauce smears? Wear them proudly. Cutlery? Cute idea, but no thanks. Big, unapologetic bites? Absolutely. Taste wins. Manners lose.
To amplify the message, the campaign rolled out through a full 360-degree omnichannel approach across key MENA markets, including KSA, UAE, and Qatar. ATL, BTL, digital, and social touchpoints worked seamlessly together, ensuring consistent reach and resonance throughout the region.
More than an ad, “Taste Rules” taps into Gen Z’s love for authenticity and fun, keeping KFC’s authentic connection with the people of the Middle East, rooted in culture, delivered with humour, and driven by irresistible taste.
OMC
