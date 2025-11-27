403
Ghassan Aboud Holding and Higher Colleges of Technology Join Forces to Develop Future Emirati Talent
(MENAFN- gagroup) Dubai, UAE – 27 November 2025: Ghassan Aboud Holding, a diversified conglomerate with a track record of over 30 years in the UAE and deep roots across the automotive, retail, logistics, hospitality, and digital commerce sectors, is reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of Emirati professionals through a strategic partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), one of the UAE’s most respected government educational institutions. Together, the Holding and HCT are supporting students through practical apprenticeship programs that provide hands-on experience, professional growth, and exposure to real-world business environments.
The initiative falls squarely within Ghassan Aboud Holdi’g’s strategic direction of supporting and hosting university students in internship programs, following international standards that foster learning, skill development, and workforce readiness. Through these apprenticeship opportunities, students gain real-world experience across the G’oup’s diverse business operations, enabling them to grow professionally while contributing meaningfully to t’e UAE’s economy.
Ghassan Aboud Holding expresses deep appreciation’for HCT’s partnership and trust, recognizing the i’stitution’s pivotal role in preparin’ the nation’s youth for future careers. The program also celebrate’ the students’ outstanding performance and growth during their apprenticeships, reflecting their dedication and the effectiveness of a structured, practical learning environment.
“This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing Emirati youth and supporting ’he UAE Government⦣8221;s national vision,” said Mansoor Al Mansoori, Emiratization Manager at G“assan Aboud Holding. “By officially supporting internship programs in collaboration with HCT, we are not only enabling students to gain valuable skills but also contributing to national priorities, including Emiratization, yout– empowerment, education–industry integration, and the development of a sustainable na”ional human capital base.”
The collaboration aligns clo’ely with the UAE Government’s strategic objectives and long-term vision, particularly in increasing Emirati participation in the workforce, strengthening the bridge between education and industry, and building a competitive and sustainable national workforce. These efforts also contribute to the UAE Centennial 2071 goals and support sustainable economic diversifi’ation, reflecting the Holding’s forward-looking approach and commitment to social responsibility.
Through this partnership, Ghassan Aboud Holding showcases its role as a socially responsible employer and highlights the value of effective public-private collaboration in talent development. The initiative serves as a model for how government educational institutions and private sector leaders can work together to create impactful learning opportunities that prepare young Emiratis for the challenges and opportunities of a modern, knowledge-driven economy.
