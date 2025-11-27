403
KRAFTON India Unveils the First-Ever KRAFTON INDIA AWARDS 2025 presented by iQOO to Celebrate India’s Gaming, Esports, and Creator Excellence
(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, November 26, 2025: KRAFTON India today announced the first-ever KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO, a landmark celebration dedicated to honoring the creators, Esports athletes, innovators, and community builders shaping India’s fast-growing gaming landscape. As gaming continues to become one of the most influential cultural forces in the country, this awards platform marks the first time a global gaming publisher has launched a homegrown Indian awards IP, spotlighting the collective creativity, diversity, and passion of Ind’a’s gaming community.
Taking place on January 9, 2026, in Mumbai, the exclusive, invite-only celebration will bring together I’dia’s most influential gaming voices from top creators and professional esports athletes to developers, broadcasters, storytellers, and ecosystem partners. More than a showcase of talent, KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO will be a reflection of how gaming has evolved into a powerful form of self-expression, entertainment, and community for millions across the nation.
Presented by iQOO and co-powered by Flipkart, the Awards further symbolize the growing convergence of gaming, technology, and lifestyle. These partnerships highlight how gaming now sits at the center of’India’s digital entertainment revolution, driven by innovation, performance, and a vibrant creator economy.
KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO are built on a simple but powerful vision to celebrate excellence, creativity, and leadership across every corner ’f India’s gaming ecosystem. Beyond a red-carpet moment, this IP represen’s KRAFTON’s long-term commitm’nt to India’s gaming journey honoring not just achievements, but the ambition and resilience behind them. As a publisher, partner, and ecosystem enabler, KRAFTON aims to champion those who are pi’neering India’s gaming future by building original IP, inspiring communities, driving esports growth, and shaping gaming into a mainstream cultural movement. The awards have been envisioned as a celebration of excellence, creativity, and leadership across India’s gaming ecosystem.
As Ind’a’s gaming audience grows into a powerful cultural movement, KRAFTON aims to spotlight the individuals who inspire communities, build engagement, and raise competitive standards. This purpose is deeply aligned with KRAFTON I’dia’s long-term vision, reflected in the words of Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, who sai“, “The KRAFTON India Awards are a tribute to the extraordinary community that has made gaming a cultural force in India. This initiative reflects our belief in the potential of Indian talent and our continued commitment to celebrating those shaping the’country’s gami”g future.”
“At iQOO, our commitment to delivering powerful gaming experiences goes beyond devices- it extends to nurturing the esports ecosystem in India. We are excited to partner with KRAFTON for their first-ever esports awards, a celebration of the incredible talent driving this industry forward. Together, we aim to empower gamers and contribute to the continued growth of competitive gaming in t”e country,” said Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India.
