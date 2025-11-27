403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Begins Türkiye Visit
(MENAFN) Vatican State President Pope Leo XIV, at the commencement of his journey to Türkiye, highlighted on Thursday the critical role of global peace and expressed optimism that his visit would reinforce its significance worldwide.
Boarding a special aircraft arranged by Italian airline ITA Airways, Pope Leo XIV welcomed more than 70 journalists from multiple media organizations, including Anadolu, who were reporting on the trip.
The pope shared his delight at making the journey, mentioning that he had been eagerly looking forward to it given its importance not only for Christians but for the broader international community.
Speaking about his forthcoming engagements in Türkiye and Lebanon, he reaffirmed his commitment to emphasizing the value of peace for all people across the globe.
Additionally, Pope Leo XIV urged everyone to come together in the pursuit of peace, underscoring that, despite differences in religion and beliefs, humanity shares a fundamental connection, and he aspires to support initiatives fostering peace and global solidarity.
Boarding a special aircraft arranged by Italian airline ITA Airways, Pope Leo XIV welcomed more than 70 journalists from multiple media organizations, including Anadolu, who were reporting on the trip.
The pope shared his delight at making the journey, mentioning that he had been eagerly looking forward to it given its importance not only for Christians but for the broader international community.
Speaking about his forthcoming engagements in Türkiye and Lebanon, he reaffirmed his commitment to emphasizing the value of peace for all people across the globe.
Additionally, Pope Leo XIV urged everyone to come together in the pursuit of peace, underscoring that, despite differences in religion and beliefs, humanity shares a fundamental connection, and he aspires to support initiatives fostering peace and global solidarity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment