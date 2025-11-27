Moderate Temperates With Scattered Clouds Forecast For Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend, temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 28°C, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In its weekend weather report, the department did not issue any warnings apart from the possibility of poor horizontal visibility at the beginning of the day on Saturday, November 29.



It noted that the weather will be misty to foggy in the mornings, with scattered clouds, and relatively colder at night.

Winds are expected to be northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging between 5 and 15 knots.

Wave heights are forecast to be 2 and 5 feet for Friday and Saturday.