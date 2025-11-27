Qazaqgaz, CNPC Move Forward With Northern-1 Gas Field Project

Additionally, a joint operations agreement for the Northern-1 site has been finalized. These agreements now set the stage for the commencement of geological exploration activities.

“The Northern-1 project represents a significant advancement in expanding our natural gas resource base. The signing of these agreements will facilitate the swift transition to the operational phase and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in geological exploration,” Zhamauov said.

In June 2025, QazaqGaz and CNPC-Aktobemunaygaz, a subsidiary of CNPC, had previously agreed on joint geological exploration at the Northern-1 site, with CNPC committing to fully finance the exploration phase. The Northern-1 gas field is regarded as one of Kazakhstan's most promising regions for natural gas reserves.

CNPC, China's largest state-owned oil and gas company, has been engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and pipeline construction since its founding in 1988.