Turkic States Propose Opening Representative Offices For Major Social Media Platforms

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The creation of official representative offices for platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and other social networks within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is among the proposals, said Zarina Kalmuratova, chief specialist of the Information Policy Department at the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session titled "Sustainable and preventive measures to counter growing global information threats in the modern era: the example of the media ecosystem of Turkic-speaking states" within the OTS Media Forum, Kalmuratova stressed that media literacy should always be a priority in daily life.

“Media literacy must be engraved in our minds. The key is not to accept information exactly as it is presented. It's no coincidence that people say information is the oil of the 21st century. Just as we refine oil, we must apply the same approach to information,” she said.

Kalmuratova added that her country currently lacks official representations of major social media platforms.

“It would be beneficial to establish offices for Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok within the framework of the OTS,” she added.