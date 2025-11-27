Canadian Gold Corp. Tartan Mine Western Flank Step-Out Drilling Continues To Deliver
|Drill Hole
| From
(metres)
| To
(metres)
| Interval 1
(metres)
| Gold Grade
(gpt)
|Zone 2
|TLMZ21-03W4
|780.95
|784.75
|3.80
|8.1
|MZ
|Including
|780.95
|782.00
|1.05
|13.4
|TLMZ25-49
|621.00
|635.00
|14.00
|12.3
|MZ
|Including
|631.05
|635.00
|3.95
|22.7
|Including
|634.50
|635.00
|0.50
|118.2
|TLMZ25-49W1
|623.50
|628.00
|4.50
|10.7
|MZ
|Including
|626.40
|627.00
|0.60
|34.4
|TLMZ25-49W2
|627.10
|637.00
|9.90
|8.2
|MZ
|Including
|636.20
|637.00
|0.80
|31.6
|TLMZ25-49W3
|556.80
|566.10
|9.30
|2.3
|MZ
|Including
|564.00
|565.00
|1.00
|6.6
|TLSZ25-38W1
|223.00
|228.00
|5.00
|5.2
|SZ
|Including
|227.00
|228.00
|1.00
|12.5
|TLSZ25-39
|242.00
|244.00
|2.00
|4.8
|SZ
|TLSZ25-40
|352.00
|356.00
|4.00
|4.4
|SZ
|Including
|354.40
|365.00
|1.60
|8.9
|TLSZ25-41
|343.00
|425.00
|82.00
|1.3
|SZ
|Including
|373.00
|374.00
|1.00
|7.2
|Including
|388.00
|389.00
|1.00
|6.5
|Including
|417.30
|418.05
|0.75
|6.4
|TLSZ25-42
|350.15
|355.00
|4.85
|3.8
|SZ
|Including
|350.15
|351.07
|0.92
|12.1
|TLSZ25-44
|371.80
|376.00
|4.20
|2.7
|SZ
|Including
|375.00
|376.00
|1.00
|5.5
|TLSZ25-46
|217.00
|225.00
|8.00
|2.4
|SZ
|Including
|223.00
|224.00
|1.00
|6.2
|TLSZ25-47
|255.00
|258.00
|3.00
|4.2
|SZ
|Including
|257.00
|258.00
|1.00
|9.1
|1Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known due to lack of drilling.
|2SZ and HWZ refers to the South Zone and Hanging Wall Zone. NSA* No significant assay
Table 2. Details of Drill Holes Reported in This News Release
|Drill Hole
| Azimuth
(Degrees)
| Dip
(Degrees)
| Length
(metres)
|Easting (UTM)
|Northing (UTM)
|TLMZ21-03W4
|225
|-65
|821
|324450
|6082401
|TLMZ25-49
|205
|-68
|671
|324450
|6082401
|TLMZ25-49W1
|205
|-68
|683
|324450
|6082401
|TLMZ25-49W2
|205
|-68
|686
|324450
|6082401
|TLMZ25-49W3
|205
|-38
|626
|324450
|6082401
|TLSZ25-38W1
|011
|-56
|280
|324785
|6081959
|TLSZ25-39
|335
|-58
|299
|324943
|6082011
|TLSZ25-40
|358
|-51
|380
|324863
|6081922
|TLSZ25-41
|008
|-58
|476
|324863
|6081922
|TLSZ25-42
|013
|-54
|464
|324863
|6081922
|TLSZ25-43
|013
|-51
|458
|324863
|6081922
|TLSZ25-44
|003
|-56
|408
|324863
|6081922
|TLSZ25-45
|003
|-61
|437
|324863
|6081922
|TLSZ25-46
|335
|-45
|241
|324943
|6082011
|TLSZ25-47
|345
|-55
|275
|324786
|6081955
|TLSZ25-48
|344
|-50
|230
|324786
|6081955
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
Technical Information
The drill core samples collected by Canadian Gold Corp. and described in this news release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by either Paragon Geochemical in Surrey, BC or ALS Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The drill core samples reported are NQ size 1⁄2 core samples crushed in their entirety to 80% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split and analysed for gold by PhotonAssay. The surface samples reported were either field grab and channel samples that were bagged and transported to Paragon Geochemical in Surrey, BC. The entire sample was crushed in their entirety to 80% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split and analysed for gold by PhotonAssay.
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). (Tartan Lake Project Technical Report, Manitoba, Canada, April 2017 authored by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd.). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) holds a 5.6% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp, and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Inc., holds a 32.5% interest in Canadian Gold.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Figure 1. Tartan Mine plan map illustrating the location of the Main and South Zones
Figure 2. Tartan Mine - Main Zone Longitudinal Section
Figure 3. Tartan Mine - South Zone Longitudinal Section
Figure 4. Tartan West property illustrating location of grab and channel sample assay highlights
SOURCE: Canadian Gold Corp.
