QMET Advances Toward Winter Drilling As Strategic Global Player Stakes Ground Adjacent To Company Hydrogen Projects

QMET has been made aware of regional staking activity, as AllNovaScotia recently reported that a British Columbia-registered entity owned by global hydrogen player Koloma has acquired new mineral claims surrounding QMET's properties. This activity represents a notable development in the emerging natural hydrogen landscape of Nova Scotia.

"The new staking activity by a major hydrogen-sector participant around our Apple River and Springhill claims provides additional external validation of the geological model we developed alongside QIMC," said Richard Penn, the CEO of QMET. The alignment between their activity and our measured hydrogen anomalies, radon-thoron signatures, and fault-related degassing strengthens both the scientific basis of our work and the investment case as we progress with QIMC toward drilling."

Consistent Hydrogen Degassing Confirmed

QMET has continued its fieldwork this season, focusing on follow-up measurements in both Apple River and Springhill. The results further support the company's exploration thesis:



Strong and persistent hydrogen (H2) anomalies, consistent with previous seasons

Elevated radon and thoron values tied to mapped and interpreted fault structures

Repeatability of H2 readings, confirming ongoing advective gas flows and active degassing In Springhill, new H2 results directly match the magnitudes recorded in earlier campaigns

These correlations between fault-controlled structures, H2 anomalies, and radon/thoron signatures continue to indicate an active subsurface gas system with characteristics typically associated with natural hydrogen generation and migration.

"We continue to measure hydrogen degassing consistently across seasons and survey lines," CEO, Richard Penn, added. "This stability and persistence is exactly the type of signal that guides us toward effective drill targeting."

QIMC Finalizing Drill Targets for QMET's Winter Drilling Program

QMET is also pleased to report that QIMC, the technical oversight firm supervising QMET's exploration activities, is now finalizing the drill hole locations for the company's upcoming Winter Drilling Program in the Springhill region.

The winter program is designed to test priority subsurface targets defined by:



Advective hydrogen flow zones

Fault-linked gas anomalies

Integrated radon/thoron datasets Structural interpretations from QIMC's fieldwork and geophysical reviews

Further details on planned collar locations and drill sequencing will be released upon completion of QIMC's technical review.

