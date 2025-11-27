Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation Announces The Winners Of The World Giftedness Center Awards 2025



11 research papers from 10 countries compete for the International Applied Research Award

7 initiatives from 5 countries shortlisted for the International School Initiatives Award World Council for Gifted and Talented Children becomes an official partner of the World Giftedness Center and its awards

Dubai, UAE,November 2025: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the winners of the 2025 World Giftedness Center (WGC) Awards, which include the International Applied Research Award in Gifted Education and the International School Initiatives Award in Gifted Education.

This year's cycle witnessed a remarkable expansion in global participation. The Applied Research Award attracted 11 research papers from 10 countries, while the School Initiatives Award received 7 initiatives from 5 countries, reflecting the growing international interest in research, innovation, and excellence in gifted education.

His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“The World Giftedness Center Awards continue to consolidate their global standing as a leading platform for scientific research and educational innovation, and as a key indicator of the rapid international progress in gifted education. The increasing number of submissions this year reflects the confidence that researchers and educational institutions have in the award's rigorous scientific standards and its role in highlighting pioneering initiatives that elevate the quality of education and empower gifted students to realize their full potential.”

His Excellency Al Qatami added that this year's cycle marks a major milestone, with the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children (WCGTC) formally approving a partnership with the Foundation under the World Giftedness Center and its awards-an important step that enhances the awards' global profile and reinforces the trust of leading international specialized institutions in their impact.

His Excellency Al Qatami continued:“We congratulate all the winners for their distinguished contributions, and we reaffirm the Foundation's commitment to supporting talent and creativity, and to strengthening international cooperation aimed at building innovative learning environments that meet future needs and keep pace with scientific and technological advancements.”

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, noted that the 2025 WGC Awards saw significant growth in international participation. The International Applied Research Award received 11 submissions from 10 countries representing different regions, compared with nine submissions in 2024. The award maintained one annual winner, which for 2025 was Jonathan Wai (USA) from the state of Arkansas, for his study published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications titled: The most successful and influential Americans come from a surprisingly narrow range of 'elite' educational backgrounds.

The International School Initiatives Award attracted seven initiatives from five countries, compared to only two initiatives last year. The 2025 award was granted to Al Mutaqadimah for Smart Learning Schools (Saudi Arabia) for their initiative titled: TEMpathy: Where Innovation Meets Humanity.

Dr. Al Suwaidi explained,“These results reflect the expanding global reach of the awards and the rising quality of submissions, underscoring the increasing international commitment to research and innovation in gifted education.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi concluded by emphasizing the Foundation's ongoing dedication to advancing gifted education regionally and globally. Through its high-level partnerships and internationally recognized standards, the World Giftedness Center continues to serve as a leading platform encouraging researchers and educational institutions to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of gifted learners and support the creation of flexible, future-ready learning environments. The Foundation remains committed to promoting a culture of excellence, empowering talent, and contributing to a progressive and sustainable global education system.