Mexico's Nearshoring Dream Meets The Harsh Reality Of 0.3% Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's central bank has just delivered a sober message: the economy is almost at a standstill. In its latest quarterly report, Banco de México cut its forecast for 2025 growth to just 0.3 percent, from an already weak 0.6 percent, and sees only 1.1 percent in 2026.
Behind that small change in decimals sits a bigger story. The economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter of 2025, slipping about 0.3 percent compared with the previous three months.
In 2024, growth was only 1.4 percent. For a young country that needs millions of decent jobs, that is dangerously slow. For years, politicians and consultants have sold Mexico as the big winner from“nearshoring” – factories moving from Asia closer to the US market.
But the hard data point the other way. Gross fixed investment fell 6.9 percent in the first half of 2025, with steep drops in machinery and equipment purchases. Companies are not betting heavily on the country's future.
The external environment is also turning less friendly. Policy shifts in Washington, including new trade and industrial measures, could slow the US economy and reduce demand for Mexican exports.
Add rising geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, and investors have plenty of reasons to be cautious. The labour market is where these dry forecasts become real lives.
With growth of 0.3 percent, Banxico 's own numbers suggest the economy would create only 60,000 to 160,000 formal jobs next year.
Mexico's job gap and weak confidence threaten nearshoring
Mexico needs around 1.2 million jobs annually just to absorb new workers. The rest will end up in informal, unstable work or pushed out of the labour force.
On social media, Mexican economists describe the forecast as a warning that 2025 will be“a lost year” for many families. Businesses, meanwhile, see another 12 months of hesitation rather than a clear, pro-growth agenda that could unlock investment.
Banxico is cutting interest rates carefully – the benchmark is now 7.25 percent – and expects inflation to converge to its 3 percent target by late 2026.
But monetary policy alone cannot fix weak confidence, legal uncertainty and chronic underinvestment. Until those deeper problems are tackled, Mexico's nearshoring promise will remain more slogan than reality.
