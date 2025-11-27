Delhi Police Arrest 10 Under 'Operation Kavach' Seize Cash, Phones And Illicit Liquor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) In a continued push to crack down on illegal activities ahead of the winter season, the Central District Police on Thursday carried out targeted raids under 'Operation Kavach', leading to the arrest of seven gamblers and three bootleggers from various parts of the district, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The action is part of an intensified anti-crime drive aimed at curbing gambling networks and illicit liquor trafficking in densely populated areas.

“To deter gambling and illicit liquor trafficking, dedicated teams from the Central District conducted surprise inspections and raids across various locations,” the Delhi Police said in its press release.

“Owing to timely action and coordinated field response, the teams successfully apprehended the accused persons involved in these unlawful activities. Appropriate legal action has been initiated against all offenders,” it said.

During these operations, police recovered Rs 31,090 in stake money, 61 betting slips, two mobile phones, 52 playing cards and other gambling material. In separate raids, illicit liquor in large quantities was seized from the possession of three bootleggers.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Suraj (28) of Nabi Karim, Ved Prakash Kashyap (32) and Arun Kumar (65) of Karol Bagh, Ajay Sahu (44) of Madhubani in Bihar, Betal Singh (48) of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Mithun Kumar (32) of Gaya in Bihar and Chander Shekhar (43) of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Those held for bootlegging include Akshay (28) of Karol Bagh and two women residents of Anand Parbat, aged 40 and 25.

Police said the liquor seized from them includes 148 quarters of illicit liquor packed in three boxes, 300 quarters of Desi Santra liquor and 62 assorted quarters.

“Central District Police reiterates its commitment to stringent enforcement against anti-social elements. Action under Operation Kavach shall continue in a sustained and systematic manner to ensure safety and order in the district,” said DCP Nidhin Valsan.