AHF: Ghana And DRC Presidents Call For Regional Health Leadership And Sustainable Financing In Africa At AIDS Conference (ICASA 2025)

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Global Public Health Institute, in collaboration with The Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), will host aof the(ICASA 2025)

Aligned with the Africa CDC's New Public Health Order and the African Union's Agenda 2063, the summit will unite heads of state from Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ministers of health and finance, development partners, parliamentarians, civil society, and private sector leaders to advance dialogue and commitment toward a more equitable, self-reliant health future for Africa.

Building on decades of experience in tackling the HIV epidemic, African leaders and global health partners will explore lessons learned from the continent's HIV response to shape sustainable, inclusive pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and health financing models.

“Sustainable health financing and regional production are not just political priorities-they are imperatives for Africa's health security and prosperity,” said Dr. Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director of the AHF Global Public Health Institute.“This Summit underscores the need for bold leadership, innovative financing, and cross-sector collaboration to secure the continent's health future.”

The summit'swill feature, President of the Republic of Ghana, and, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, moderated by Dr. Michel Sidibé, AU Special Envoy for the African Medicines Agency.

The Presidential Fireside Chat will be followed by a ministerial-level dialogue on, featuring Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate (Nigeria), Dr. Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi (South Africa), Hon. Dr. Samuel Roger Kamba (DRC), Hon. Dr. Benjamin Houkpatin (Benin), Dr. Jean Kaseya (Africa CDC), and Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson (Ghana), moderated by Dr. Penninah Iutung, AHF. The session onwill bring together Dr. Mohamed Janabi (WHO AFRO), Dr. Nicaise Ndembi (IVI), Allan Maleche (KELIN), Dr. Ana Beatriz Amaya (UNU-CRIS), Prof. Morenike Ukpong (SAA), and Dr. Benjamin Djoudalbaye (Africa CDC).

Advancing Regional Health Leadership and Sustainable Financing (Thursday, Dec. 4 at 11:45 a.m. GMT at Booth 8): This session brings together public health leaders, advocates, and community partners for a practical discussion on strengthening Africa's health security through sustainable financing, regional manufacturing, and community action, giving delegates clear, collaborative paths toward a more resilient health future.

Prevention First – Condoms, STI Control & Balanced Biomedical Messaging (Saturday, Dec. 6 at 12:35 p.m. GMT at Booth 8): Amid rising STI rates worldwide, panelists will explore how to balance biomedical tools such as pre-exposure prophylaxis and treatment as prevention with behavioral strategies, including condom use and community-led awareness, and highlight AHF's prevention programs and advocacy efforts across Africa.

Alongside the summit, AHF will host two engaging fireside chats at its ICASA 2025 exhibition booth.