Ripple RLUSD Approval Advances As Upbit Confirms $37M Hack

Ripple secured a new milestone after the Financial Services Regulatory Authority recognized RLUSD as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token within the ADGM. The authorization allows its use by licensed firms that meet regulatory requirements under local oversight. They announced that the approval strengthens the adoption of RLUSD across the Middle East's institutional market.

The company noted that RLUSD, issued under a New York regulatory charter, has grown to more than $1.2 billion in market value since its late-2024 launch. The digital asset cited strict reserve practices, third-party reviews, and clear redemption processes as part of its structure. The approval supports enterprise use cases, including payment flows, market access, and digital asset settlement.

The leadership described the development as a reflection of ADgM's established regulatory environment. Regional interest continues to rise, supported by new partnerships in Bahrain and institutional engagements in the UAE and Africa. The asset approval of RLUSD is expected to broaden cross-border payment access and strengthen its presence in regulated financial market.



On a brighter side, Executives noted that RLUSD's adoption is supported by rising usage in collateral and payment operations. With growing institutional demand, the company said its stablecoin is gaining traction as a compliant option for financial infrastructures.

ADGM officials also acknowledged the approval. The authority said its framework aims to support orderly market expansion, offering regulated firms a base for long-term development. Ripple RLUSD approval aligns with Abu Dhabi's strategy to expand financial innovation while maintaining governance standards.

An expanding footprint includes a recent entry into Bahrain and the onboarding of its first custody customer in Africa. These activities position the company for broader engagement as demand for regulated digital asset services increases.

South Korea's Upbit confirmed a $37 million breach involving its Solana network wallet. The exchange announced the security incident after detecting unusual withdrawals around 4:42 a.m. KST. Upbit stated that all affected users will be compensated from the company's reserves.

Coin Bureau shared the update on social media, noting that this marks Upbit's second major security issue since a 2019 theft. The latest breach affected a range of Solana -based assets, including ecosystem tokens, stablecoins, and memecoins, before being moved across external addresses.

Upbit suspended Solana deposits and withdrawals while isolating the compromised wallet. The operator, Dunamu, oversees more than $11 billion in customer assets, making the incident a major operational event for the exchange. Upbit said it initiated a full internal review to prevent further disruptions.

The hack on Upbit has sparked renewed worries about the security of exchanges. Meanwhile, the recent approval of Ripple 's RLUSD further encouraged regulation in the Middle East and will continue to drive conversations around how to achieve stability and regulatory oversight of these quickly changing digital asset markets.

