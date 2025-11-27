Govt Approves Rs 305 Crore Tex-RAMPS Scheme To Boost Textiles Sector
The Government of India has approved a new central sector scheme, 'Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up' (Tex-RAMPS), aimed at boosting research, innovation and competitiveness in the country's textiles sector.
According to a press release by the Ministry of Textiles, the scheme carries a total outlay of Rs 305 crore for the period 2025-26 to 2030-31. Tex-RAMPS will be fully funded by the ministry and will focus on future-proofing India's textiles and apparel (T & A) ecosystem.
A Vision for a Globally Competitive Sector
Announcing the initiative, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Tex-RAMPS would integrate research, innovation and data-driven systems to strengthen India's textile value chain. He added that the scheme is designed to help India emerge as a global leader in sustainability, technology and competitiveness.
Core Components and Objectives
Fostering Research and Data-driven Policy
The scheme will promote advanced R & D in smart textiles, sustainable solutions, process improvements and new technologies to enhance innovation capabilities.
It proposes the development of strong data systems, including employment assessments, supply-chain mapping and expansion of the India-Size study, to support evidence-based policymaking.
A real-time integrated data and analytics platform will be created to aid strategic decision-making and sectoral monitoring.
Nurturing Start-ups and Collaboration
Tex-RAMPS will support State-level planning, knowledge-sharing, training workshops and dissemination of best practices. The scheme is aimed at nurturing high-value textile start-ups through incubators, hackathons and collaboration between academia and industry.
Expected Outcomes
The government expects the Tex-RAMPS initiative will boost India's global competitiveness, strengthen research and innovation frameworks, improve data-driven policy decisions, create new employment opportunities and deepen collaboration among States, industry, academia and government bodies.
The Tex-RAMPS Scheme is positioned as a major step towards building a resilient, technologically advanced and globally competitive textile ecosystem for India.
