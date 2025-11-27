CM Nitish Kumar Reviews Departments, Pushes For Corruption-Free State

CM reviews Vigilance, Cabinet Secretariat work

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reviewed the work of the Cabinet Secretariat Department and the Vigilance Department at 'Sankalp' located at 1 Anne Marg and issued necessary instructions to the officials, according to an official statement. During the review, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, provided updated and detailed information on the department's work through a presentation. CM Kumar urged both departments to carry out their work efficiently and expeditiously, in line with the government's priorities.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister said that the Vigilance Department is playing an effective, sensitive, and dynamic role in eliminating corruption in the state. "Our aim is to make the state corruption-free by pursuing a zero-tolerance policy while pursuing development with justice. He said that the government schemes should be implemented with good governance and transparency so that the common people can get direct and quick benefits from them," he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Department and Monitoring Department Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Minister's Secretary Kumar Ravi, Chief Minister's Special Officer Gopal Singh, Chief Minister's Secretary Chandrashekhar Singh, Special Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Department Nilesh Ramchandra Devre and Special Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Department Arvind Kumar Verma.

New Bihar Legislative Assembly session dates announced

Meanwhile, the inaugural session of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly will be conducted from December 1 to 5, according to an official press release. The oath and affirmation by newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place on December 1; meanwhile, on December 2, 2025, the election of the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered the litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer Bihar's politics around him in every election over the past 20 years. The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats. (ANI)

