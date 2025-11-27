'Word Power Is World Power': DK Shivakumar Issues Strong Congress Reminder At Bengaluru Event

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar underscored the importance of integrity, commitment and constitutional values while speaking at the Constitution Day celebration organised at the KPCC office on Wednesday. Emphasising that staying true to one's word is fundamental to public life, he said that promises made by individuals in positions of responsibility carry immense weight and must be honoured.

'Word Power Is World Power'

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar said,“There is a saying that word power is world power. The biggest force in the world is the ability to keep one's word. Be it a judge, the President of India, or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power.”

He added that governance, justice and public service rely heavily on the strength of one's commitments.

“We move forward by upholding the words we give, and that is what builds trust in society,” he said.

Performance Review of Government Lawyers

Shivakumar also highlighted the performance standards expected from legal professionals representing the government in the higher courts. He said that lawyers appearing in the High Court and the Supreme Court would undergo performance evaluations, including reviews based on video recordings of their arguments. Those who fail to argue cases effectively may be replaced, he stated.

He further emphasised that even lawyers who may not hold formal party membership must remain committed to the principles and ideology of the Congress party while serving in responsible legal positions.

'Gandhi Bharat' Book to Be Released Soon

The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that a book titled Gandhi Bharat, documenting programmes and initiatives conducted in Belagavi, is nearing completion.“Ninety-five per cent of the work on the book has been completed, and it will soon be released by Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

BJP Leader Tried to Block Ponnanna's Ticket, Claims DKS

In a significant disclosure, Shivakumar said that before the election, a BJP leader had contacted him urging him not to give a ticket to AS Ponnanna, claiming that his father was associated with the RSS.

“But Ponnanna is working with complete commitment to our party. Today, he is the Chief Minister's advisor,” he said.

Constitution and Democratic Rights Must Be Protected

Minister HK Patil, who also addressed the event, criticised the demand for an affidavit when the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha complained about alleged vote theft. He termed the requirement a violation of constitutional and democratic rights.

Rajya Sabha MP GC Chandrashekhar, MLA AS Ponnanna and other Congress leaders were present at the event.