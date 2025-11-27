3 Clear Signs Paul Heyman Could Betray The Vision For A WWE Icon

Paul Heyman has always been the master manipulator in WWE, and recent events suggest he may be preparing to turn his back on The Vision. With Brock Lesnar back in the mix, the writing on the wall is getting harder to ignore.

Breakker's betrayal of Seth Rollins was supposed to launch him into the spotlight as the next big contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Instead, Heyman has surrounded himself with stars who overshadow Breakker, leaving him sidelined.

The addition of Brock Lesnar is the ultimate roadblock - history shows Lesnar rarely stays away from the world title picture for long.

Breakker no longer looks like the man chasing the gold, which hints that Heyman may be shifting his loyalty elsewhere.

Lesnar's return was one of the most jaw-dropping WWE moments of the year.

At Wrestlepalooza, Heyman himself walked out to introduce his former client, Brock Lesnar, before his clash with John Cena.

That single act reignited speculation that the two are back in business together.

If Heyman is already cozying up to Lesnar, Survivor Series could be the stage for a dramatic realignment.

In the final RAW before Survivor Series, Team Vision faced off with Team CM Punk.

When Lesnar finally appeared, he wasn't alone - Heyman was right by his side.

The fact that Heyman chose to accompany Lesnar rather than Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed sent shockwaves through fans.

This entrance strongly suggests that Heyman's allegiance may already be shifting toward The Beast.