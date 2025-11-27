Asia's Faith In The 'Powell Put' May Be Misplaced

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – Asian markets have an ace in the hole as a tumultuous 2025 comes to a close: Jerome Powell.

On Thursday, the region's stock bourses rose again, extending the week's global rally, amid widespread expectations that US Federal Reserve Chair Powell and his fellow board members will cut rates on December 10.

The Fed's announcement of a third successive easing move, the thinking goes, would allay fears that valuations are overstretched amid the AI boom. Yet is Asia's faith in the so-called“Powell put” overdone?

It may indeed be given the unusually wide range of opinions on the economy among Fed officials – and extreme uncertainty about what lies ahead.

The reference here is to a phenomenon that dates back to the Alan Greenspan-era Fed. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, then-Fed head Greenspan routinely stepped in to rescue markets.

It was the“Greenspan put” that saved the day amid the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, the 1998 Russian default and the tech stock crash at the start of the new millennium.

Since then, each successive Fed leader has had their“put” moment. Ben Bernanke's 2006-2014 tenure even saw the Fed go the quantitative easing route. His successor, Janet Yellen, found herself fending off the so-called“bond vigilantes” during her tenure as chair from 2014 to 2019. And now, it's the“Powell put” that has Asia in a whirl.

Global investors' perception that Powell has their back dates to 2019, when, in just a few months' time, he pivoted from monetary hawk to dove. The optics weren't great, as many worried Powell's change of heart was related to US President Donald Trump's demands for lower rates.

In 2025, Trump went all-in on intimidating the Powell Fed, including firing the Fed chair he picked in his first term in 2018. Team Trump has also gone after a Fed governor on vague accusations of mortgage fraud. The unprecedented intensity of political meddling confronting the Powell Fed will color any decision it makes on rates over the next few weeks.

There are valid worries that the US job market is slowing. But there are equally valid concerns that, with US inflation running at 3% and Trump's tariffs putting upward pressure on global prices, a rate cut now could do more harm than good. That's especially so if bond investors push up long-term yields amid inflation fears.