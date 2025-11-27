CBDC Stream Engages Albr Capital For LSE, SEHK Listings

(London, November 27, 2025) – CBDC Stream and AlbR Capital Ltd. (“AlbR”) announced today that AlbR has been mandated to advise, arrange, and help complete a Main Board listing of CBDC Stream on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) in the first quarter of 2026 via a reverse takeover (“RTO”) or other suitable public listing method. A dual listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“SEHK”) in the first half of 2026.

CBDC Stream is pioneering a new digital financial platform that uses real-world assets-including land, gold, US dollars, and major new central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)-to underpin new classes of digital financial assets, tokens, and trade instruments.

The company intends to employ these new instruments to provide new capital and value sources for the consortiums of land and gold rights holders with whom CBDC Stream is currently in negotiation.

CBDC Stream was established in the second half of 2025 to consolidate these relationships, development rights, and capabilities accumulated over the past few years by a group of family offices, institutions, and private investors.

“For some time now, we and our partners have been developing a rapidly expanding portfolio of hard physical land and gold assets, unifying sovereign currency formulations, and ultra-compliant, super-secure digital finance and tokenization techniques,” said Alec Saltikoff, CEO of CBDC Stream.

“We are now beginning to put these to work in creating new classes of digital financial assets, tokens, and trading instruments. Our business is now scalable enough that we believe a listing brings us further down the path of becoming a major new capital-formation and value-creation driver in the new digital economy,” Saltikoff said.

“We believe the markets will recognize the strong potential value and opportunities in CBDC Stream's accumulated rights and the company's seasoned and expert management team. This is an opportune time to bring this enterprise to the London and Hong Kong markets,” said AlbR CEO Charlie Brook-Partridge.

About CBDC Stream

CBDC Stream is pioneering a new digital financial platform for the digital economy. The company innovatively uses land rights, gold rights, US dollars, and major central bank digital currencies to underpin its new digital financial instruments, which it then uses to create new capital sources and monetization opportunities for itself and its rights-holding partners and concessionaires.

About AlbR Capital



AlbR Capital Ltd. is a UK-based capital markets and advisory services specialist. Its core operations include corporate broking (supporting initial public offerings and fundraisings), corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions advisory, and raising growth-stage capital for private companies.

Incorporated in July 2006, AlbR was restructured and rebranded in October 2025 through the merger of Peterhouse Capital Ltd.'s capital markets business and the operations of Ovum Securities Ltd. AlbR is a member of both the London Stock Exchange and Aquis Stock Exchange, and is led by CEO Charlie Brook-Partridge.

Contact: Peter Greensmith, Managing Director, ..., +44 207 469 0930

