Vietjet Resumes Con Dao Flights, Enhancing Connectivity To Vietnam's Island Gem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 27, 2025: Vietjet, Vietnam's new age carrier, will restart its direct services to Con Dao on December 3, 2025, giving Indian travelers greater access and more affordable options to explore one of Vietnam's most captivating island destinations after they land in the country.
Tickets are now available for booking as Vietjet restores one daily round-trip service to the island from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's two largest cities and key hubs in Southeast Asia. From December 15, 2025, the airline will double frequencies on both routes to two round-trip flights per day to meet strong year-end travel demand.
Vietjet is offering promotional one-way fares from only VND490,000 (approximately INR 1,658, excluding taxes and fees) on both Con Dao routes, making travel to island more accessible for both local and international visitors. Bookings can be made easily via, the "Vietjet Air" mobile app, and through Vietjet's worldwide network of ticket offices and authorized agents.
As India and Vietnam continue to strengthen their ties, Vietjet has expanded its network to offer greater convenience for Indian travelers. The airline currently operates direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, opening new avenues for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.
With the resumption of services to Con Dao, Vietjet continues to strengthen domestic connectivity while unlocking more opportunities for international travelers to discover Vietnam's natural and cultural destinations.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
