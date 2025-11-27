403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Committee Affirms Commitment To Training Nat'l Cadres In Humanitarian Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Adviser Abdulrahman Al-Mehanna affirmed Thursday the committee's keenness on preparing national cadres capable of training officials, and building sustainable capacity to disseminate knowledge and strengthen compliance with international obligations.
Al-Mehanna made the statement to KUNA following the conclusion of the second phase of a training program organized by the National Committee.
The program is in cooperation with the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Foreign Ministry's human rights department, and the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, under the title "Accredited National Trainer in International Humanitarian Law."
He said the significance of preparing accredited national trainers lies in reinforcing the State's institutional capacity to spread IHL rules across official bodies, ensuring the presence of qualified experts able to deliver specialized training when needed, and establishing a unified understanding of the State's international obligations.
It also lies in developing training programs compatible with national realities and supportive of governmental readiness in handling issues related to conflicts and emergencies in line with international standards.
He explained that the first phase focused on core IHL principles, including protection of persons and civilian objects, rules of international and non-international armed conflicts, responsibility for violations, and mechanisms for implementing the law.
The second phase, he expounded, addressed evaluation of research and presentations, training methodologies, preparation of training material, information delivery, and mock trials.
He noted that the program's lecturers and trainers included national experts in IHL, comprising judges, advisers, and professors of international criminal law, in addition to specialized legal experts from the Red Cross regional delegation.
He added that participating bodies included the Ministry of Justice, Fatwa and Legislation Department, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defense, Health, and Information, along with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
He extended sincere appreciation to the ICRC Regional Delegation, the Foreign Ministry's Human Rights Department, and the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies for their fruitful cooperation with the National Committee for IHL in ensuring the program's success and supporting all efforts that enhance human rights protection and uphold IHL principles.
Concluding his statement to KUNA, the Deputy Chairman expressed the committee's aspiration to develop accredited national trainers to strengthen institutional awareness, integrate IHL rules into national training and policies, and raise practical compliance with its provisions.
The training program, held from November 23-27 at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, comes within efforts to promote IHL principles, realize the objectives of relevant international conventions, enhance international cooperation in this field, and expand national awareness of these principles. (end)
ns
Al-Mehanna made the statement to KUNA following the conclusion of the second phase of a training program organized by the National Committee.
The program is in cooperation with the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Foreign Ministry's human rights department, and the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, under the title "Accredited National Trainer in International Humanitarian Law."
He said the significance of preparing accredited national trainers lies in reinforcing the State's institutional capacity to spread IHL rules across official bodies, ensuring the presence of qualified experts able to deliver specialized training when needed, and establishing a unified understanding of the State's international obligations.
It also lies in developing training programs compatible with national realities and supportive of governmental readiness in handling issues related to conflicts and emergencies in line with international standards.
He explained that the first phase focused on core IHL principles, including protection of persons and civilian objects, rules of international and non-international armed conflicts, responsibility for violations, and mechanisms for implementing the law.
The second phase, he expounded, addressed evaluation of research and presentations, training methodologies, preparation of training material, information delivery, and mock trials.
He noted that the program's lecturers and trainers included national experts in IHL, comprising judges, advisers, and professors of international criminal law, in addition to specialized legal experts from the Red Cross regional delegation.
He added that participating bodies included the Ministry of Justice, Fatwa and Legislation Department, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defense, Health, and Information, along with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
He extended sincere appreciation to the ICRC Regional Delegation, the Foreign Ministry's Human Rights Department, and the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies for their fruitful cooperation with the National Committee for IHL in ensuring the program's success and supporting all efforts that enhance human rights protection and uphold IHL principles.
Concluding his statement to KUNA, the Deputy Chairman expressed the committee's aspiration to develop accredited national trainers to strengthen institutional awareness, integrate IHL rules into national training and policies, and raise practical compliance with its provisions.
The training program, held from November 23-27 at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, comes within efforts to promote IHL principles, realize the objectives of relevant international conventions, enhance international cooperation in this field, and expand national awareness of these principles. (end)
ns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment