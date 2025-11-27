Demand For Border Surveillance Systems Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $50.25 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Border Surveillance Systems Market Be By 2025?

Over the past years, the border surveillance systems market has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from a value of $32.63 billion in 2024 to a size of $35.67 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors such as increasing cross-border threats, surges in illegal immigration, rising governmental investments in homeland security, and the development of international trade routes have contributed substantially to the growth witnessed in the historic period.

The market size of border surveillance systems is projected to experience significant expansion over the coming years, expected to reach $50.26 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The predicted growth within this projected timeline can be linked to the increasing utilisation of unmanned aerial vehicles, the intensified focus on integrated border security solutions, the spread of smart border strategies, and the escalating requirement for automated threat recognition. The forecast period is marked by several key trends such as enhancements in drone surveillance installations, R&D in biometric authentication, progress in real-time data analytics, breakthroughs in integrated command and control structures, and the creation of advanced radar solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Border Surveillance Systems Market Landscape?

The escalating geopolitical conflicts are anticipated to boost the expansion of the border surveillance systems market in the future. In the context of conflicts or elevated tensions between countries resulting from political, financial, or territorial disagreements, the term 'geopolitical tensions' is used. Such disputes are a prominent reason behind the escalating geopolitical tensions, as they pose a risk to national sovereignty and the ruling power over regions of strategic significance. Border surveillance systems buttress national defense mechanisms by confronting growing geopolitical conflicts. They magnify border scrutiny and threat recognition skills, safeguarding territorial solidarity and enhancing security management. For example, in October 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a federal agency based in the US, reported over 181,000 migrant encounters at the US-Canada border in that year alone, signifying a 6.5% escalation in contrast to 170,000 in 2023. As a result, the escalating geopolitical tensions are fueling the growth of the border surveillance systems market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Border Surveillance Systems Market?

Major players in the Border Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Airbus SE

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. Textron Inc.

. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Rheinmetall AG

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Saab AB

What Are The Top Trends In The Border Surveillance Systems Industry?

Prominent firms in the border surveillance systems market are making strides to improve border security and detection capabilities by engineering sophisticated systems such as long-range radar systems. These innovative surveillance radars are capable of identifying, tracking, and detecting objects from very long distances, even extending to several hundred kilometers. For example, in June 2025, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, a UK-originated electronic security enterprise, introduced the B422LR long-range border surveillance system. This ground surveillance radar system, founded on solid-state and Doppler basis, is designed for round-the-clock operation. It is equipped with a high-performance multi-mission radar that can reach distances of up to 32 kilometers, and includes an integrated electro-optical or infrared (EO/IR) camera with high magnification, along with an optionally available automatic identification system (AIS) receiver. This integrated setup allows operators to automatically identify threats using the radar system and then instantly classify and confirm them using the camera. This system provides a thorough surveillance solution, effectively securing lengthy perimeters without the necessity for continuous manual monitoring.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Border Surveillance Systems Market

The border surveillance systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Cameras, Sensors, Radar Systems, Command And Control Systems, Unmanned Vehicles, Other Components

2) By Platform: Fixed, Mobile, Portable

3) By Application: Ground Surveillance, Aerial Surveillance, Maritime Surveillance, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Military And Defense, Homeland Security, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cameras: Fixed Cameras, Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras, Thermal Cameras, Infrared Cameras, Day Night Cameras

2) By Sensors: Motion Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Seismic Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Infrared Sensors

3) By Radar Systems: Ground Surveillance Radar, Coastal Surveillance Radar, Airborne Surveillance Radar, Long Range Radar, Short Range Radar

4) By Command And Control Systems: Centralized Command Systems, Distributed Command Systems, Mobile Command Systems, Network Centric Command Systems, Integrated Command Systems

5) By Unmanned Vehicles: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Surface Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, Hybrid Unmanned Vehicles

6) By Other Components: Communication Equipment, Power Supply Units, Storage Devices, Data Analytics Modules, Environmental Monitoring Units

Border Surveillance Systems Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the distinction of being the leading region in the border surveillance systems market. The forecast period predicts Asia-Pacific to experience the most significant growth. The global market report on border surveillance systems includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

