Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Market Set To Reach $5.13 Billion By 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Market Through 2025?

The market size for blockchain-powered royalty management has witnessed a significant surge in recent years. The value of the market is set to escalate from $1.47 billion in 2024 to $1.89 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. This marked growth in the previous years is as a result of the surge in digital content distribution, the increasing need for a transparent payment system, raised involvement with smart contracts, surging worries regarding copyright violation, and amplified integration of blockchain within the entertainment sector.

Anticipations for the blockchain-based royalty management market show significant expansion in the coming years, ballooning to a worth of $5.14 billion by 2029, with a solid CAGR of 28.3%. This impressive surge over the prediction phase can be credited to factors such as the escalating embrace of decentralized platforms, an increased need for automatic royalty settlements, a rise in partnerships between tech companies and content creators, strengthened regulations favoring digital rights management, and enhanced scalability and interoperability of blockchain networks. Noteworthy trends in the prediction period encompass advancements in blockchain infrastructure technology, novel approaches to tokenized royalty systems, progress in smart contract automation, innovative designs in cross-platform royalty tracking, and advancements in integrating decentralized finance.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Market?

The rising focus on equitable remuneration is predicted to fuel the expansion of the blockchain-based royalty management market in the future. Equitable remuneration pertains to the heightened urgency by originators and rights owners for clear, prompt, and balanced compensation for their artistic outputs. The call for equitable remuneration is escalating, as artists and performers push for real-time, precise, and clear royalty distributions, spurred by the fast expansion of music and content streaming platforms that have shed light on unequal and unclear remuneration systems. Blockchain-based royalty management aids equitable remuneration by securely logging ownership rights, automating royalty computations, and guaranteeing immediate, confirmable transactions through smart contracts. For example, in January 2024, as per Sound Exchange, a non-profit collective rights management organization based in the US, creator payouts have soared to over $1 billion in 2023, a rise from $960 million in 2022. Hence, the rising focus on equitable remuneration is facilitating the expansion of the blockchain-based royalty management market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Market?

Major players in the Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. Spotify Technology S.A.

. Sony Music Entertainment

. Muzika

. Resonate

. Viberate

. Audius

. Royal

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Industry?

Leading corporations in the blockchain-based royalty management market are prioritizing advancements in technology, such as layer-2 scaling solutions. These advancements aim to boost NFT creation efficiency, cut down transaction expenses, and magnify scalability for digital asset ecosystems that revolve around creators. Layer-2 scaling solutions are secondary systems or protocols established above an existing layer-1 blockchain, like ethereum. They are intended to amplify transaction speed, diminish latency, and shrink expenses while maintaining the security of the network. Take for example, in June 2023, Zora, an American NFT creation platform, introduced the Zora Network. This Network is a Layer-2 Scaling Solution focused on creators which utilizes Optimism's technology and is safeguarded by Ethereum. The Zora Network was designed to tackle the significant issues of NFT minting by elevating scalability, decreasing gas prices, and making transactions more efficient. It allows creators to mint NFTs for less than fifty cents, emphasizing affordability and convenience. Over thirty-five Web3 applications can integrate effectively with the network, endorsing unbroken interoperability and endorsing a more enduring, creator-influenced digital asset ecosystem.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Market

The blockchain-based royalty management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Music, Film And Television, Publishing, Gaming, Art

5) By End-User: Artists, Record Labels, Publishers, Production Houses, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1 Platform: Royalty Tracking System, Smart Contract Management, Payment Distribution Module, Digital Rights Management, Data Analytics Dashboard

2 Services: Integration And Deployment, Consulting And Advisory, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Managed Services

Global Blockchain-Based Royalty Management Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for blockchain-based royalty management. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth within the forecast period. All regions documented in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

