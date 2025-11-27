Mangaluru Man Invents Gadget That Orders Food When Stomach Growls: 'What Was The Need For This?'
Rai says the device, which is named "MOM (Meal Ordering Module)," turns on upon detecting the growling sound it produces and places an order right away. He put together the hardware from a mixture of components, among them a stethoscope from his sister, and combined that with Claude AI to determine whether he was hungry.Also Read | Delhi restaurant accuses Zomato of 'manipulation', says Goyal Babu, here's proof Social media reactions
That video sparked both amusement and questions online. "How did you test this?" asked one user. "Had to sit a whole day without eating," Rai replied. Meanwhile, another viewer wrote, "Growl does not mean hungry. Nice work though." "I get it when I'm hungry. So works for me," Rai answered. Another added:“What was the need for this?”Who is Sohan M Rai?
Mangaluru -based Rai is famous for his tech-driven Instagram page "zikiguy" through which he regularly shares innovation and gadget-related content. His LinkedIn bio says that he studied at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management. Having completed various internships at tech firms, Rai started his own startup and then started to build a strong online presence on social media.Also Read | Bengaluru: Multiple flights delayed at Kempegowda Airport due to fog
He first went viral in 2023 for briefly signing up as a Zomat delivery partner and delivering orders using a drone he engineered himself.“I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions,” he wrote while sharing a video of his experiment.
