Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Found Dead In Rajkot, Police Confirm Suicide

Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law, Jeet Pabari, was found dead on Wednesday at his apartment in the Rajkot city of Gujarat. Police have confirmed the death as a suicide.

Pabari, 30, was found unresponsive at his residence in Harihar Society in the morning on Wednesday, following which he was rushed to a private hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The police was informed immediately and his body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem later.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Jeet Pabari, 30, is the husband of Puja Pabari - Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife. According to a report by The Financial Express, he used to an import-export business.

Jeet Pabari and his family were based in Rajkot, as per a report by The Free Press Journal. His business is associated with cotton-ginning. The report further says that the Pabari family is originally from Jamjodhpur, and has been living in Rajkot for over two decades.

Pabari got married the cricketer's sister, less than a year ago.

According to another report by The Week, Pabari's wife and mother were on the ground floor of the house when he allegedly died by suicide on November 26, 2025. When his wife went to the first floor at around 11 am, she found his body. Family members immediately rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital.

As per The Week report, Jeet Pabari died by suicide exactly one year after his former fiancee filed a rape case against him on November 26, 2024. According to the report, she accused him of forcing her into a sexual relationship with the promise of getting married.

Livemint could not independently verify this information. This report will be updated once there is an official confirmation.

Police officials quoted by India Today said that Pabari secured an anticipatory bail at the time and had appeared before investigators. After this a chargesheet was filed in the court based on the evidence collected during that investigation, the report said. However, officials further said that this case only forms part of the background and does not establish anything concrete related to the suicide.

Rajkot ACP BJ Choudhary said,“Jeet Pabari died by suicide at his home. He hung a rope from the window grill of his bedroom on the first floor... The police brought the body to the government hospital for a post-mortem. The body was then handed over to the family."

Police maintained that no motive has yet been identified regarding the alleged suicide of Jeet Pabari.