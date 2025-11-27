Indonesia's Defence Minister Hails Longstanding Ties With India In Delhi

Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin hailed the longstanding ties between India and Indonesia during the third Defence Minsiters' Dialogue here in the national capital and expressed optimism towards building a stronger optimism in ties.

Speaking at the Defence Ministers' Dialogue, Sjamsoeddin thanked India for the warm hospitality. "It is a great honor to participate in this dialogue to further deepen the longstanding relations between our two countries, India and Indonesia." He conveyed appreciation for the exceptional hospitality and warm reception accorded to the Indonesian National Defence Forces contingent during the Republic Day Parade in India and wishes from President Prabowo.

'An Important Pillar' of Relations

"Indonesia and India are not only maritime neighbors, but also comprehensive strategic partners. We have long and deep historical and cultural and religious between two countries. Defense cooperation has long been an important pillar of this relationship and today's dialogue carries forward for the strong momentum we have built together", Defence Minister Sjamsoeddin said.

He added, "In 2018, the visit of India Defense Minister to Jakarta revitalized our defence cooperation through the ceremonial signing of the Defense Cooperation Agreement. Building on that momentum, the 2020 dialogue in New Delhi reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, particularly in defense industry collaboration and technology cooperation. We both sides emphasizing the importance of translating discussion into concrete and practical deliverables".

Sjamsoeddin expressed confidence towards the dialogue, noting, "I am confident that our dialogue today will produce concrete outcomes that strengthen trust and advance the strategic partnership between our two defense establishments."

Shared Vision in the Indo-Pacific

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday noted that as two democracies in the Indo-Pacific, both India and Indonesia can lay foundation for cooperation. Singh, while Co-Chairing the Third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, noted that both nations adopted shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"I'm very happy to meet you here and welcome you to India for this third India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue. India and Indonesia share civilizational ties which go back thousands of years. India and Indonesia are maritime neighbors sharing the historical, cultural, civilizational, and the historical linkages. Values of pluralism, inclusiveness, and the rule of law are common to both our countries, and these shared values have given direction to our contemporary relations. As two leading democracies in Asia, we share many commonalities that help lay the foundation of sustained defence, trade, cultural and diplomatic cooperation," he said.

According to the ministry, the two ministers will review regional security developments, discuss multilateral issues and explore new areas to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

Expanding Strategic Partnership

The Indonesian minister is on a two-day visit to India from November 26 to 27. The ministry noted that the visit reflects the growing momentum in India-Indonesia defence engagement and signals a shared commitment to expand the partnership.

In recent times, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries is characterised by growing cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral arenas, including frequent high-level interactions, which is further strengthened by the Act East policy of India.

BrahMos Missile Deal on the Horizon

The meeting comes as India-Indonesia moves closer to signing the BrahMos cruise missile deal, in a major boost for the indigenous defence industry.

Defence sources told ANI that almost all the procedures are completed in the negotiations and only a nod from the Russian side is required for moving forward towards signing the contract.

India and Indonesia have been discussing the deal for a long time. The issue was discussed in detail during a high-level visit in January this year when top Indonesian political and military leadership was in New Delhi.

India has been able to sell the missiles to the Philippines and is looking to expand the market for the unique weapon system, which has now proved itself in war, also during the recent India-Pakistan conflict in May this year.

Senior Indian military leaders visited Indonesia recently, including the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

