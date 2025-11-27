Victim Toll After Russian Strike In Ternopil Climbs To 35: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies In Hospital
“A tragic update on the death of another child following the missile attack on Ternopil. Little Adriana Unolt, 12 years old, passed away after nine days of fighting for her life. Her mother was killed, and her sister remains in the hospital. Adriana is now in a place without fear or explosions - beside her mother, in a quiet, bright space untouched by war. Eternal memory to Adriana. Our deepest condolences to the family. May God give you strength to endure this loss,” the statement reads.
The death toll from the Russian strike has increased to 35, including seven children.Read also: Russia reports attack on Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery
As a reminder, on the morning of November 19, Russian forces attacked Ternopil with combat drones and missiles. Two residential apartment buildings were hit. On November 22, Ternopil concluded four days of search and rescue operations.
