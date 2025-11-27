403
Netflix Launches Family Movie Night Experiences in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Atteline) iyadh, 27 November 2025 - This November, Netflix is inviting families across Saudi Arabia to come together for family movie nights, a new series of community events about stories, togetherness, and the joy of shared entertainment. The first event will take place in Riyadh on 4 December, followed by Abha on 12 December and Dammam on 19 December, free and open to the public, with prior registration.
With every community event set in a living room feel, families will find a welcoming space to enjoy activities, interactive experiences and entertainment. From themed games to creative zones where kids and parents can play, laugh, and connect, every event will offer something special that creates memorable experiences rooted in family time and community spirit.
Netflix’s mission has always been to entertain the world by giving every member of the family something to enjoy. The entertainment service continues to expand its wide library with a range of stories, from award-winning animated adventures like “The Sea Beast” to educational series such as “Breaking Boundaries", and beloved characters in “Boss Baby,” these titles, and countless others, reflect Netflix’s ongoing focus on connecting families everywhere through stories that inspire imagination and conversation.
The screenings reflect that same mission in action, bringing families together in real life to spend time together, enjoy stories in a shared setting, and build moments that last.
Reserve your spot here:
