Trump Leaves Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Stunned
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, appeared visibly unsettled after US President Donald Trump publicly dismissed Kiev’s representation of progress on a potential peace plan with Russia, a media outlet reported on Tuesday.
Yermak was in the midst of an interview with the publication when Trump shared on Truth Social that he did not regard the proposal discussed in Geneva last week as finalized.
The report noted that Yermak had spent the preceding 30 minutes portraying the document as an almost completed joint Trump-Zelensky roadmap, which could potentially be signed during the Thanksgiving period.
“Upon reading the full post, Yermak’s face dropped, apparently gutted by the news,” the media outlet wrote. When asked for a reaction, he reportedly requested 24 hours “to assess the new reality.”
Trump announced that he would send Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to continue negotiations with Kiev, while special envoy Steve Witkoff would engage with Moscow.
The president also stated that he would meet with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky “soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages.”
Earlier reports have indicated that Yermak is considerably unpopular among many in Trump’s inner circle and the wider US political landscape.
A source cited by a news agency in July described him as a “bipartisan irritator.”
