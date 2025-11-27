Al Messila, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Doha, Welcomes Kazem Shamas As General Manager

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Doha, proudly announces the appointment of Kazem Shamas as its new General Manager. Bringing over two decades of distinguished hospitality experience, Kazem joins the resort with a proven track record of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and business transformation across some of the region's most prestigious properties.

A hospitality executive with dual degrees in Hotel Management and Business Administration, Kazem has spent more than 20 years with Marriott International, building an exceptional career defined by growth and innovation. Beginning in Food & Beverage and Events Management, he quickly advanced to Director of Food & Beverage, earning regional recognition for his leadership and creativity.

Starting his career in Lebanon and later relocating to Doha, Qatar, Kazem played a key role in the post-renovation repositioning of the iconic Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, first leading the commercial team before taking charge of operations. Following his tenure as Acting General Manager, he now continues his journey with Marriott as General Manager of Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

Kazem's leadership philosophy is anchored in innovation, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction. His strengths in communication, business strategy, and organizational development uniquely position him to steer Al Messila into its next chapter of success.

"It is an honor to join Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa-an icon of Qatari hospitality and refined well-being. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to further elevate the guest experience and continue positioning Al Messila as one of Doha's most distinguished destinations," said Kazem Shamas.

Under Kazem's leadership, Al Messila is set to continue its legacy as a haven of luxury, wellness, and exceptional service-delivering memorable experiences that define The Luxury Collection brand in Qatar.