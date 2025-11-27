When Children Pitch Hope: Youth Ambassadors Win Instant Backing For 'Inspired By Eisha'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: At Snoonu's headquarters in Doha, it wasn't executives setting the agenda, but a group of SDG Ambassadors still in school.

They came with“Inspired by Eisha” – a simple idea with big intent: a mobile gift-cart where children learn to turn jars, boxes and scraps into thoughtful, eco-friendly gifts instead of more waste. They spoke about birthday rubbish, about seeing things thrown away, and about wanting kids to“fix things, not just buy new ones.”

Listening was Snoonu CEO Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, who made an unusually fast call by corporate standards: QR20,000 approved on the spot, the quickest green light in the company's history.

For those in the room, the moment captured something larger than a donation; a glimpse of how climate and sustainability conversations in Qatar are increasingly being led by young voices, and how adults are learning that sometimes the most responsible response is simply to listen, and say“yes”.