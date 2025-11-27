2 US Guardsmen Injured Near White House, Suspect Detained

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two United States National Guard troops from West Virginia were shot near the White House and are in critical condition, several officials said.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters that Wednesday's incident was a“targeted shooting” and confirmed that the suspect had been arrested, Al Jazeera reported.

“I want to send my thoughts and prayers to the families of the guardsmen and to the guardsmen who are in critical condition in a local hospital,” she said.

There was initial confusion about the condition of the troops after West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey posted on social media that both service members had died.

He later retracted his statement, saying he had received“conflicting reports” about the situation.

In an earlier post, Morrisey pledged to pursue accountability for the attack.“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country,” he wrote.“West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

On his platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said the perpetrator would pay a“very steep price.”

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that her office is working with other law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation.

sa