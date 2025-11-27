Severe Rainfall And Flooding Disrupt Life Across Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka continues to face severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters, and persistent landslides disrupt daily life across multiple districts.

Meteorological authorities report that a stationary low-pressure system over the island is drawing in moisture-laden winds, producing repeated bouts of intense rainfall. Soil in the highland regions is fully saturated, increasing the risk of landslides, while major reservoirs are approaching or exceeding their maximum capacity.

Officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to exercise caution and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.