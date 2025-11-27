403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Academy Welcomes Biggest Number of New Students Yet
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has welcomed its new academic year with its biggest number of students yet.
The academic year commenced with nearly 100 new students joining the various Aircraft Maintenance programs offered by Joramco Academy. The Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program at Joramco Academy consists of theoretical learning, followed by two years of practical experience, which helps equip students with comprehensive skills and knowledge and bridges the gap between academia and the job market.
The increase in student intake includes the joint program with the University of Jordan. The newly launched bachelor’s program in Aeronautical Engineering / Maintenance welcoming 28 students this year. This first-of-its-kind collaborative major consists of five and a half years of studies between the University of Jordan and Joramco Academy, two of which include practical training at the MRO company.
Commenting on the new academic year, Head of Training Academy, Laurence Beraldo, said, “With more than one program, Joramco Academy is expanding the footprint of its world-class education. We continue to introduce new generations to a growing industry with amazing career opportunities upon graduation, supporting our goal of reducing unemployment rates in the Kingdom.”
It is worth noting that upon graduation from either program, students will earn training certificates from Joramco Academy, qualifying them for EASA and CARC licenses. They will also be given employment priority at Joramco, reaffirming the company’s trust in the program.
The academic year commenced with nearly 100 new students joining the various Aircraft Maintenance programs offered by Joramco Academy. The Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program at Joramco Academy consists of theoretical learning, followed by two years of practical experience, which helps equip students with comprehensive skills and knowledge and bridges the gap between academia and the job market.
The increase in student intake includes the joint program with the University of Jordan. The newly launched bachelor’s program in Aeronautical Engineering / Maintenance welcoming 28 students this year. This first-of-its-kind collaborative major consists of five and a half years of studies between the University of Jordan and Joramco Academy, two of which include practical training at the MRO company.
Commenting on the new academic year, Head of Training Academy, Laurence Beraldo, said, “With more than one program, Joramco Academy is expanding the footprint of its world-class education. We continue to introduce new generations to a growing industry with amazing career opportunities upon graduation, supporting our goal of reducing unemployment rates in the Kingdom.”
It is worth noting that upon graduation from either program, students will earn training certificates from Joramco Academy, qualifying them for EASA and CARC licenses. They will also be given employment priority at Joramco, reaffirming the company’s trust in the program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment