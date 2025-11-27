Hifzur Rahman Appointed India's Ambassador To Libya Amid Strong Ties

Hifzur Rahman, presently serving as the Indian Ambassador to Chad has been appointed as the Ambassador to Libya, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "Dr Hifzur Rahman, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad, has been appointed as Ambassador of India to the State of Libya. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

Deep-Rooted India-Libya Relations

Though separated by geography, India and Libya have enjoyed strong bilateral ties.

Earlier this year in February, the 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference was organised in New Delhi. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the Conference on February 5, 2025 and delivered the keynote address. From the Arab side, the Conference was led by Libya's Minister of Education, Imran Muhamed Al-Qeeb, who delivered his special address, according to MEA press release.

MEA noted in a previous statement that India opened its Diplomatic Mission in Tripoli in 1969. The high-water mark of Indo-Libya relations was the visit of Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Libya in 1984. India has regularly supported Libya in international fora and welcomed the UNSCR 1506 adopted on 12 September, 2003, lifting sanctions imposed on Libya.

MEA further noted that following the launching of the Pan-African e-governance initiative, a Centre in Libya for telemedicine, tele-education, e-governance, etc. was set up. Under this initiative all nations in Africa were being connected to India through satellite network. After revolution re-activation of this center was under process and will be taken up under e-VBAB project upon improvement of security situation.

Economic and Industrial Cooperation

India and Libya have enjoyed close economic ties. In 1978, the two countries signed a framework agreement on "Protocol on Industrial, Economic and Scientific Cooperation". This was the beginning of consultations on economic cooperation between the two countries under Indo-Libyan Joint Commission (ILJC). The economic cooperation between the two countries spans the entire spectrum of commercial activities.

Indian companies have been active in Libya for over 30 years. "A number of projects have been executed in Libya by major Indian PSUs like BHEL, NBCC, OVL, IOC, Oil India, and private companies Punj Llyod, Unitech, KEC, SSB, Dastur Engineering, Shapoorji Pallonji, SECON, Global Steel (Ispat Group Company), NIIT, Sun Pharma, Simplex Projects, and DS Construction. These projects included building of hospitals, housing, schools, roads, power plants, airports, dams, transmission lines", MEA said. (ANI)

