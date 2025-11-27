Kashmir Shivers As Mercury Hits Season's Lowest
Srinagar- Cold conditions tightened its grip on Kashmir on Wednesday as Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled below the freezing point at most places in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.
The night temperature in Srinagar was 5 degrees below the normal for the season, officials at the local meteorological department said.
Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.ADVERTISEMENT
The Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Gulmarg settled at zero degree Celsius, the officials said.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled for a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.
