Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Banking Sector Profit Jumps 8% In First Ten Months

2025-11-27 03:07:51
According to data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's banking sector recorded ₼986.8 million ($582 million) in net profit and ₼1.5 billion ($885 million) in operating profit from January through October of this year.

AzerNews

