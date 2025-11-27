403
Forensics expert reveals WhatsApp may have hidden GPS location data
(MENAFN) Digital forensics investigator Elorm Daniel has highlighted a potential privacy concern, claiming that WhatsApp messages may carry hidden GPS location data even if users do not intentionally share their location. According to reports, Daniel discovered this while analyzing a routine WhatsApp message he received on September 3. During a forensic review, the message’s metadata reportedly revealed the sender’s precise location at the time it was sent.
Daniel explained, "Imagine receiving a normal WhatsApp message from someone… and later discovering that the message secretly contained their exact location, even though they never shared it." He emphasized that neither party had deliberately shared their location, yet the device automatically recorded the coordinates. As stated in his post, “He didn’t share it intentionally. I didn’t request it. The device recorded it automatically.”
He further warned that if a smartphone undergoes forensic imaging, a third party could potentially extract the sender’s location from the recipient’s device, assuming location services were enabled during the conversation. "If your location is turned ON while chatting on WhatsApp, your exact location can be extracted from someone else’s device if theirs undergoes forensic imaging," Daniel noted.
Beyond location data, Daniel reported that additional information could be retrieved through the same process. This included synchronized accounts and passwords, application usage histories, and detailed internal logs, all accessible without requiring a jailbreak or other software modifications.
He also observed that WhatsApp metadata—such as group creation dates, creator identities, and membership histories—remained visible even long after leaving those groups, highlighting further potential privacy risks for users.
