Limited Humanitarian Aid Reaches Gaza Amid Severe Crisis
(MENAFN) Only one of the eight scheduled aid deliveries successfully reached Gaza on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed reporters on Wednesday.
Dujarric explained that the UN, in coordination with partners, had planned eight humanitarian movements inside Gaza with Israeli authorities’ approval. However, seven of these movements were either blocked, refused, or canceled entirely.
Despite these obstacles, the UN managed to transfer over 200 pallets of medicines and five fuel tankers through the Kerem Shalom crossing, along with a number of tents.
"Every delivery into Gaza makes a significant difference," Dujarric emphasized.
He also highlighted the dire state of Gaza’s hospitals, stating that none are fully operational and only about half are partially functional.
Additionally, Dujarric mentioned that the World Health Organization coordinated the medical evacuation of 33 Palestinians requiring urgent care, along with more than 100 accompanying family members, on Monday.
Yet, the humanitarian need remains immense, as over 16,500 patients still require medical treatment outside Gaza.
"We once again call for unimpeded humanitarian access so that teams can reach everyone they need," Dujarric said, stressing that the UN could provide far more assistance “as soon as restrictions on relief items and aid groups are lifted.”
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed nearly 70,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, injured over 170,800, and left the territory largely destroyed.
The attacks ceased under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10.
