Arth by Emcure Launches “Invest in Iron” campaign with MS Dhoni on World Iron Deficiency Day
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Mumbai, 26th November: Arth by Emcure, a holistic wellness brand rooted in the philosophy of blending science with nature, has launched a powerful new initiative with cricket icon M.S. Dhoni on the occasion of World Iron Deficiency Day. Titled “Invest in Iron,” the campaign aims to build widespread awareness about anemia and highlight the critical role iron plays in maintaining energy levels, vitality, and long-term well-being.
Iron deficiency continues to be one of India’s most pressing health concerns. Fatigue, often overlooked or dismissed, is among the earliest signs of low iron, yet millions remain unaware of how deeply it impacts their daily productivity and overall health. With 57% of Indian women reportedly affected by anemia, the need for early detection and prevention has never been more urgent.
Known for his disciplined approach to health and his ability to connect with audiences across regions and age groups, M.S. Dhoni brings genuine credibility to the campaign. In the film, Dhoni encourages people to take charge of their health by simply paying attention to their body’s signals and taking the proactive step of checking their iron levels.
Speaking about the initiative, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “At Arth, our commitment has always been to educate first, whether it was the importance of sleep earlier or iron today. Our purpose is to empower people with knowledge so they can make informed decisions about their well-being. With ‘Invest in Iron,’ we want India to recognize that monitoring iron levels is essential to maintaining everyday energy and long-term health. Making this simple investment today can improve the quality of life for millions.”
To support this mission, the brand is encouraging individuals to not only get tested but also adopt accessible formats that simplify iron intake. Arth Iron Gummies, formulated with Ferrous Ascorbate, offer 67% better absorption compared to commonly available iron salts and supplements, making them an effective choice for improving iron levels, combating fatigue, and supporting overall energy. The gummies provide a convenient, gentle, and easy-to-consume option, especially for those who struggle with traditional iron supplements.
The “Invest in Iron” initiative reflects Arth’s purpose-driven approach to wellness, encouraging people to stay informed, prioritize their health, and take small steps that lead to better outcomes.
About Arth by Emcure:
Arth by Emcure is a holistic wellness brand that combines the power of science and nature to support better living. With a focus on daily wellness, Arth offers thoughtfully designed products that help individuals achieve balance in mind, body, and spirit.
About Emcure Pharmaceuticals:
Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving healthcare and wellness across therapeutic areas. The company focuses on quality, research, and accessibility, combining science with care to support better living.
