Jumpin Heights Sets Benchmark for Safety in Indian Adventure Sports
(MENAFN- 1) Rishikesh, 26 November 2025: Jumpin Heights, India’s premier extreme adventure sports destination, has set an unmatched benchmark for safety in the count’y’s adventure tourism landscape by successfully executing over 200,000 bungee jumps with a flawless zero-incident record till date. This extraordinary achievement at its flagship Rishikesh site stands as a powerful testament to the fact that uncompromising safety and heart-pounding thrill can seamlessly go hand in hand in one of the most exhilarating sports on the planet.
The company adheres to the safety standards of Australia/New Zealand codes, which includes the practices of the New Zealand Cord-Making Technique. Every jump is checked for safety three times in succession, and periodic audits with external experts, as well as drills on emergency preparedness, occur for continuous improvement.
“Our safety philosophy is not just about meeting standards, but setting new ones, ensuring every adventurer feels secure while chasing their t”rill,” said Niharika Nigam, Managing Director of Jumpin Heights. “Adventure is about transcending fears, but that leap of faith has to be backed by absolute trust in the processes and people who make it”possible.”
Jumpin Heights, launched in 2010 at the base of the Himalayas, is known for its emphasis on safety and has adopted best practices of internationally recognized standards, in addition to checks and balances.
Jumpin Heights' dedication goes further than equipment and operational procedures. Each staff member has first aid and emergency response training, which helps participants feel confident and calm in each jump. This commitment to a strong culture has established Jumpin Heights as a reliable name in a profession where safety is often a key concern.
The company is known for offering one of the world's most scenic bungee jumps in Rishikesh, while its Goa location is home to India’s only bungy over a lake experience. All experiences are designed around safety to help position India as a trusted destination for adventure sports, never compromising on safety in the name of fun.
Jumpin Heights aims to lead by example, demonstrating that adventure sports in India can be both safe and unforgettable, inspiring trust and excitement across the nation.
