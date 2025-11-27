403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Welcome to the New Era: HPE Partner Ready Vantage
(MENAFN- OMC) By Simon Ewington, SVP, Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem
The channel is evolving, and so is HPE. I’m excited to introduce the first phase of our newly unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program, a transformation designed to empower our partners and simplify engagement across our full portfolio.
The HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program marks a critical step in our journey to unify and modernize how partners interact with HPE. Partners will benefit from a fully integrated enrollment experience, expanded products and services resale all accessible under one program, and the debut of our exclusive Triple Platinum Plus program for those with cross-portfolio expertise.
As we retire legacy programs, we’re making way for a single, streamlined experience that brings together Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking under one roof. This is just the beginning. In 2026 and 2027, we’ll continue to integrate additional programs, including the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage program, into one HPE partner program for the channel.
What’s New?
As of November 1, the start of HPE’s Fiscal Year, we’re introducing three new Centers—Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking—while retiring the As-a-service Center and integrating its competencies into the new Sell Track.
The Triple Platinum Plus program is an exclusive recognition within the HPE Partner Ready Vantage framework, reserved specifically for partners who demonstrate pan-HPE expertise across Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking and fulfill the eligibility criteria. This program rewards partners who excel in multiple technology areas, enabling them to access expanded benefits and growth opportunities.
The program is intended to accelerate partner success by supporting both generalists and specialists, offering incentives for competency and facilitating rapid advancement within the HPE ecosystem. Through this initiative, HPE underscores its commitment to fostering partner growth and differentiation in a competitive market.
As part of this change, several partner programs have retired and transitioned to HPE Partner Ready Vantage. These include HPE Partner Ready, HPE Partner Ready for Networking, HPE Partner Ready for Services, HPE Partner Ready Service Provider, and HPE Partner Ready for Networking: Partner Branded Support.
Sell Track: Built for Partner Success
HPE Partner Ready Vantage reflects the best of our award-winning programs, shaped by partner input. The Sell Track aligns with diverse business models, supports various engagement styles, and accelerates profitability. Partners can deliver products and services their way with a flexible framework designed for growth.
The Sell Track enhances partner readiness with modular training and certification aligned to each technology center. Expanded competencies help partners build specialized expertise based on their choice and stand out in competitive markets.
Partners can now resell the entire HPE portfolio through one program membership, whether via OpEx as-a-service models like HPE GreenLake Flex or traditional CapEx offerings. Dedicated centers for Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking support focused specialization and open doors to broader growth.
Service Track: Unified Access, Flexible Engagement
We unified our HPE Service Track Centers: Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services, and Customer Success, with two practice areas: Data Center & Private Cloud, and Networking. The Service Track integrates seamlessly with Sell Track, offering standardized capability assessments and streamlined tracking.
The Service Track is now integrated with the Sell Track for easy engagement, easy to understand HPE value proposition and opportunities, and is tailored for Services-based partners to deliver how they want. It offers simplified parter experience to offer services across Compute, Hybrid Cloud and Networking, as well as standardized partner capability assessments, partner thresholds, and streamlined tracking. The Service Track also provides tools, training, guidance, recognition and financial benefits all designed to enhance the partner experience.
Same Commitment, Maximum Opportunity
Partners will continue to enjoy the valuable benefits they receive today from HPE, now with the added advantage of maximizing those benefits more easily through a single, unified program. The new framework enables partners to achieve expertise quickly and resell across all three Sell Track Centers while also building out Services practices based on HPE innovation to deliver however partners choose, under their brand, the HPE brand or both. We’ll be rolling out more details, particularly around the Build Track, toward the end of FY26, so stay tuned!
HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage Program represents a forward-looking approach to channel collaboration, offering unified access, streamlined processes, and expanded opportunities for growth and specialization. This initiative reflects HPE’s commitment to supporting its partners and driving customer success in a rapidly changing technology landscape. We’re committed to continuously enhance the program, including integration of HPE Juniper Networking into HPE Partner Ready Vantage in FY27. The path ahead for HPE and our partners is unified, empowered, and primed for growth, and we’re excited to shape it together.
The channel is evolving, and so is HPE. I’m excited to introduce the first phase of our newly unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program, a transformation designed to empower our partners and simplify engagement across our full portfolio.
The HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program marks a critical step in our journey to unify and modernize how partners interact with HPE. Partners will benefit from a fully integrated enrollment experience, expanded products and services resale all accessible under one program, and the debut of our exclusive Triple Platinum Plus program for those with cross-portfolio expertise.
As we retire legacy programs, we’re making way for a single, streamlined experience that brings together Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking under one roof. This is just the beginning. In 2026 and 2027, we’ll continue to integrate additional programs, including the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage program, into one HPE partner program for the channel.
What’s New?
As of November 1, the start of HPE’s Fiscal Year, we’re introducing three new Centers—Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking—while retiring the As-a-service Center and integrating its competencies into the new Sell Track.
The Triple Platinum Plus program is an exclusive recognition within the HPE Partner Ready Vantage framework, reserved specifically for partners who demonstrate pan-HPE expertise across Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking and fulfill the eligibility criteria. This program rewards partners who excel in multiple technology areas, enabling them to access expanded benefits and growth opportunities.
The program is intended to accelerate partner success by supporting both generalists and specialists, offering incentives for competency and facilitating rapid advancement within the HPE ecosystem. Through this initiative, HPE underscores its commitment to fostering partner growth and differentiation in a competitive market.
As part of this change, several partner programs have retired and transitioned to HPE Partner Ready Vantage. These include HPE Partner Ready, HPE Partner Ready for Networking, HPE Partner Ready for Services, HPE Partner Ready Service Provider, and HPE Partner Ready for Networking: Partner Branded Support.
Sell Track: Built for Partner Success
HPE Partner Ready Vantage reflects the best of our award-winning programs, shaped by partner input. The Sell Track aligns with diverse business models, supports various engagement styles, and accelerates profitability. Partners can deliver products and services their way with a flexible framework designed for growth.
The Sell Track enhances partner readiness with modular training and certification aligned to each technology center. Expanded competencies help partners build specialized expertise based on their choice and stand out in competitive markets.
Partners can now resell the entire HPE portfolio through one program membership, whether via OpEx as-a-service models like HPE GreenLake Flex or traditional CapEx offerings. Dedicated centers for Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking support focused specialization and open doors to broader growth.
Service Track: Unified Access, Flexible Engagement
We unified our HPE Service Track Centers: Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services, and Customer Success, with two practice areas: Data Center & Private Cloud, and Networking. The Service Track integrates seamlessly with Sell Track, offering standardized capability assessments and streamlined tracking.
The Service Track is now integrated with the Sell Track for easy engagement, easy to understand HPE value proposition and opportunities, and is tailored for Services-based partners to deliver how they want. It offers simplified parter experience to offer services across Compute, Hybrid Cloud and Networking, as well as standardized partner capability assessments, partner thresholds, and streamlined tracking. The Service Track also provides tools, training, guidance, recognition and financial benefits all designed to enhance the partner experience.
Same Commitment, Maximum Opportunity
Partners will continue to enjoy the valuable benefits they receive today from HPE, now with the added advantage of maximizing those benefits more easily through a single, unified program. The new framework enables partners to achieve expertise quickly and resell across all three Sell Track Centers while also building out Services practices based on HPE innovation to deliver however partners choose, under their brand, the HPE brand or both. We’ll be rolling out more details, particularly around the Build Track, toward the end of FY26, so stay tuned!
HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage Program represents a forward-looking approach to channel collaboration, offering unified access, streamlined processes, and expanded opportunities for growth and specialization. This initiative reflects HPE’s commitment to supporting its partners and driving customer success in a rapidly changing technology landscape. We’re committed to continuously enhance the program, including integration of HPE Juniper Networking into HPE Partner Ready Vantage in FY27. The path ahead for HPE and our partners is unified, empowered, and primed for growth, and we’re excited to shape it together.
OMC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment