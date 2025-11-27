403
Arabian Center reveals an exciting programme of cultural performances and heritage-themed festivities for the 54th Eid Al Etihad
(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai, UAE – Arabian Center, a local favorite mall in Dubai, has announced a vibrant lineup of cultural activities and family entertainment to celebrate the upcoming 54th Eid Al Etihad. The three-day event promises to honor the nation’s rich heritage through engaging experiences that reflect the spirit and pride of the UAE.
54th Eid Al Etihad Celebrations
Arabian Center will host a diverse line-up of engaging activities from December 1st to December 3rd, 2025, running daily from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
Visitors can experience the warmth of Emirati hospitality, including traditional Arabic coffee and dates, and an Emirati Food Corner offering delightful local sweets and flavors, alongside intricate henna design, face painting for children, and live Arabic calligraphy demonstrations.
Guests are invited to design their own bracelets, choosing from a curated selection of accessories that are crafted on-site into a personalized keepsake. The experience concludes with a dedicated Eid Al Etihad photo opportunity, allowing visitors to capture and take home the spirit of the celebration. The festive ambiance is further elevated by a blend of traditional and contemporary entertainment, including Ayalla dancers and themed parades throughout the mall.
"We are proud to welcome our community to Arabian Center for the 54th Eid Al Etihad," said Wesam Aldora, General Manager. "This special occasion invites families to come together, reflect on the UAE’s remarkable journey, and share in the pride and unity of our nation. We have thoughtfully designed a program that honors our heritage while offering dynamic, contemporary entertainment for all.”
Dubai Police Partnership
As part of this year’s celebrations, Arabian Center is proud to collaborate with Dubai Police for two days of interactive engagement. On December 1st and 2nd, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in fun games, meet Dubai Police representatives, and enjoy exciting giveaways. Guests will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes from mall tenants, along with Arabian Center gift cards, adding further delight to the festivities.
About Arabian Center
A local favourite, Arabian Center is home to 200 brands, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, including a 62,000+ Homes R Us, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment, Air Maniax, Fun City, including a 101,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a fully digital eight-screen cinema, famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious 600+ food court seating, banks, many medical centres including PRIME and Health Hub Plus, and much more. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.
Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall covers a total site area of more than 1 million square feet over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened in 2009 and is currently managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate.
