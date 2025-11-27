J.M. Roofing And Construction Issues Public Advisory Regarding December 31 Expiration Of EPE Cool Roof Incentives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As the year draws to a close, El Paso residents are facing a critical financial deadline that could determine the affordability of their homes for the next decade. J.M. Roofing and Construction, a leading GAF Gold Elite certified contractor in the region, has issued a public advisory regarding the imminent expiration of the 2025 El Paso Electric (EPE) Cool Roof Rebate Program on December 31, 2025.

With local electricity bills now averaging $202 per month-a figure driven largely by the region's extreme cooling needs-local property owners are effectively paying a "heat tax" that continues to rise. J.M. Roofing and Construction is urging homeowners and commercial building managers to schedule rebate-compliant roof assessments immediately to lock in funding before the program resets or expires at the end of the calendar year.

The "Heat Tax" Reality: Why El Paso Roofs Are Financial Liabilities

Living in the Sun City comes with a distinct financial burden. Recent data indicates that El Paso residents pay an average of $202 per month on electricity, a cost significantly higher than many national averages due to the prolonged air conditioning season. This expense acts as a silent inflation on the cost of living, eroding disposable income for families and profit margins for local businesses.

"The roof is the first line of defense against the 'heat tax,'" says Martin Lopez, owner of J.M. Roofing and Construction. "In El Paso, a standard dark shingle roof acts like a radiator, absorbing solar energy and transferring it directly into the attic and living spaces. This forces air conditioning units to run longer and harder, driving up that monthly bill. The El Paso Electric rebate is designed to help offset the cost of fixing this problem, but many people don't realize the money is sitting there until the deadline has passed."

The upcoming December 31, 2025 deadline is not just a paperwork formality; it represents the closing window for the 2025 fiscal allocation for energy efficiency incentives.

The Solution: Certified Cool Roof Technology

To combat these rising costs, the rebate program incentivizes the installation of "Cool Roofs." Unlike standard roofing, cool roofs are designed with materials that have high solar reflectance (the ability to reflect sunlight) and high thermal emittance (the ability to radiate absorbed heat).

J.M. Roofing and Construction specializes in installing CRRC-rated (Cool Roof Rating Council) systems, including TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin) and specialized coatings, which are mandatory to qualify for the EPE incentives.

"It is not enough to just install a 'white roof,'" explains Lopez. "To get the check from the utility company, the material must meet specific CRRC ratings for reflectance and emittance. If a homeowner hires a contractor who uses non-compliant materials or fails to document the specifications correctly, they will be denied the rebate. That is why our GAF Gold Elite status matters-we know exactly which systems qualify.".

Financial Breakdown: Residential and Commercial Incentives

The rebate program offers substantial financial relief, structured differently for residential and commercial properties:

Residential Incentives: Homeowners can receive rebates of up to $0.06 per square foot for installing certified cool roofs. For a typical 2,500-square-foot home, this rebate provides a direct check that offsets a portion of the installation cost, improving the immediate Return on Investment (ROI).

Commercial Incentives: The stakes are even higher for local businesses. Commercial building owners, such as those operating warehouses, retail centers, or office complexes, can qualify for incentives up to $0.18 per square foot. For a 20,000-square-foot commercial roof, this translates to thousands of dollars in funding that can be reinvested into the business.

These incentives are part of a broader effort to reduce peak demand on the local power grid. By lowering the temperature of individual roofs, the collective demand for air conditioning drops, preventing brownouts and stabilizing energy prices for the entire community.

The "Gold Elite" Difference: Why Vetting Matters

One of the most significant barriers to claiming these rebates is the strict requirement for proper installation and documentation. This is where J.M. Roofing and Construction separates itself from the average local operator.

J.M. Roofing is a GAF Gold Elite Commercial Contractor, a distinction held by a small percentage of roofing professionals. This certification is not merely a marketing label; it is a rigorous vetting process that allows the company to offer the GAF Diamond PledgeTM NDL (No Dollar Limit) Roof Guarantee.

"The Diamond PledgeTM is the gold standard for commercial owners," Lopez notes. "It covers the roof for up to 25 years. When you combine a 25-year guarantee with the immediate cash flow of the EPE rebate, the business case for a new roof becomes undeniable. But you can only get that guarantee from

a certified contractor."

The firm's expertise has been vetted by some of the most security-conscious and demanding entities in the region. J.M. Roofing has been awarded subcontractor jobs for Fort Bliss, the Department of Public Safety, and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. These projects require a level of operational excellence, insurance, and safety compliance that far exceeds the industry norm.

Beyond the Roof: A Comprehensive Approach to Property Value

While the December 31 deadline is focused on roofing, J.M. Roofing and Construction advocates for a holistic approach to property efficiency. As a full-service construction firm, they also provide interior and exterior painting, landscaping, and kitchen/bathroom remodeling.

"Often, when we are doing a roof to secure the energy rebate, the homeowner also wants to fix the interior damage caused by old leaks or update their insulation," says Lopez. "Because we handle remodeling and construction in-house, we can coordinate the entire project. This saves the client time and ensures that the energy efficiency of the new roof isn't compromised by gaps in the rest of the building envelope.".

This dual capability is particularly valuable in El Paso's current real estate market, specifically in the West Side and East El Paso neighborhoods where the company focuses its operations. Upgraded, energy-efficient homes command higher market values, effectively turning the cost of the roof into an equity investment.

Urgent Call to Action: The "Rebate Readiness" Inspection

With the deadline only weeks away, J.M. Roofing and Construction is offering a "Rebate Readiness Inspection" for El Paso homeowners and business owners. This specialized consultation includes:

Roof Assessment: Determining if the current roof qualifies for a coating system or requires a full TPO replacement.

Rebate Calculation: Estimating the exact rebate amount based on the property's square footage and the selected CRRC-rated material.

Deadline Management: Creating a timeline to ensure the project is contracted and filed before the December 31, 2025 cutoff.

"The money is there, but it won't be there forever," warns Lopez. "We want to make sure El Paso families and businesses keep that money in their pockets, rather than sending it back to the utility company in the form of higher bills."

Property owners interested in securing their rebate eligibility are encouraged to contact J.M. Roofing and Construction immediately. Due to the high volume of end-of-year requests, scheduling priority will be given to those who call before December 15, 2025.

About J.M. Roofing and Construction

Founded in September 2012 by Martin Lopez and Rocio Lopez, J.M. Roofing and Construction is an El Paso-based company dedicated to high-quality standards in roofing and general construction. With 13 years of industry experience, the firm has evolved from a residential roofing provider to a full-service construction leader, handling major government contracts and commercial developments.

J.M. Roofing is a GAF Gold Elite Commercial Contractor and an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor. The company serves the greater El Paso area, including Fabens, Socorro, and Horizon City, offering services ranging from TPO and asphalt roofing to landscaping, flooring, and complete remodeling. Driven by core values of Honesty, Responsibility, and Quality, J.M. Roofing strives to exceed customer expectations on every project.