Erdogan, Pope Leo to Engage in Historic Visit to Türkiye
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Leo are scheduled to hold a joint news briefing on Thursday at Cihannuma Hall, located within Türkiye’s Presidential National Library in Ankara, recognized as the world’s third-largest library.
This marks Leo’s first international trip since becoming the leader of the Catholic Church. During his visit from Nov. 27-30, he will travel to Ankara, Istanbul, and Iznik.
His itinerary begins with a ceremonial homage at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, followed by an official reception at the Presidential Complex.
Erdogan and the Pope are anticipated to hold a private discussion covering Türkiye-Vatican relations, alongside current regional and global matters, including ongoing developments in Palestine.
On Friday, Leo XIV will meet with Christian religious leaders at Saint Esprit Cathedral, tour the French Poorhouse Nursing Home, and take a helicopter to Iznik to conduct a religious service.
Saturday’s program includes visits to Sultanahmet Mosque and the Mor Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church, a meeting with Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomeos, and a service at Volkswagen Arena.
The visit will culminate with a ceremony at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral and a return to the Fener Greek Patriarchate to celebrate the anniversary of its founding.
