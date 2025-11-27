403
Türkiye Secures Contract on Steel Dome Air Defense System
(MENAFN) Türkiye has finalized a deal valued at $6.5 billion to reinforce its integrated air defense network, known as the Steel Dome, officials reported.
The agreements, coordinated by the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), encompass projects with an estimated worth of $6.5 billion, according to the official statement.
During the signing event, SSB chief Haluk Gorgun mentioned that decisions taken at the latest board meeting concentrated on acquiring new offensive and air defense technologies.
He pointed out that Roketsan and Aselsan had entered into new contracts that include upgraded versions of current systems as well as additional offensive platforms.
“In this process, Roketsan and ASELSAN, in addition to the air defense, close-range, and long-range air defense systems they have previously produced, developed, and previously added to the inventory, have now signed contracts for Roketsan's newly added offensive systems and their advanced versions,” Gorgun said.
Gorgun emphasized that Türkiye had emerged as a significant global player in the defense industry and is now ranked among the top 10 nations exporting defense products.
In addition to fulfilling its domestic air defense requirements, Türkiye has also developed the capability to export systems across various categories, he added.
He underscored the strategic importance of the Steel Dome concept within Türkiye’s layered air defense strategy and highlighted the fully domestic nature of the architecture.
