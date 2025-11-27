Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HMC's Long-Term Care Services Earn JCI Reaccreditation


2025-11-27 02:12:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Long-Term Care and Residential Services at Rumailah Hospital have successfully achieved reaccreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI) for the fourth time, following a detailed survey conducted in October 2025. This important milestone covers HMC's Long-Term Care facilities, including the Enaya and Daam Specialised Care Centre and the Residential Care Compound-1, reaffirming HMC's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care. The reaccreditation serves as a strong endorsement of the quality and safety standards embedded in every aspect of service delivery.
The Enaya and Daam Specialised Care Centre and Residential Care Compound-1 provide 24/7 care and rehabilitation for long-term patients with complex and chronic medical conditions. These specialised centres are the only facilities of their kind in Qatar.

MENAFN27112025000063011010ID1110404277



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search