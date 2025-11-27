HMC's Long-Term Care Services Earn JCI Reaccreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Long-Term Care and Residential Services at Rumailah Hospital have successfully achieved reaccreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI) for the fourth time, following a detailed survey conducted in October 2025. This important milestone covers HMC's Long-Term Care facilities, including the Enaya and Daam Specialised Care Centre and the Residential Care Compound-1, reaffirming HMC's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care. The reaccreditation serves as a strong endorsement of the quality and safety standards embedded in every aspect of service delivery.

The Enaya and Daam Specialised Care Centre and Residential Care Compound-1 provide 24/7 care and rehabilitation for long-term patients with complex and chronic medical conditions. These specialised centres are the only facilities of their kind in Qatar.