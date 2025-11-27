Katara Ignites Spirit Of 2025 Arab Cup With Over 45 Cultural Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara has announced the launch of an extensive programme of cultural, artistic, and heritage events accompanying the 2025 Arab Cup, scheduled to take place from December 1 to 18, 2025.

The programme features more than 45 diverse activities across Katara's various venues, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the cultural richness of the participating nations and celebrates the large audiences expected to attend the tournament.

Katara emphasised that these events align with its mission to promote intercultural dialogue, highlight Arab identity and local heritage, and create engaging spaces that blend art and sport offering visitors and fans a comprehensive experience throughout the tournament.



The events will begin with a series of art exhibitions, including the Qatari Fine Art Exhibition in Building 19, the Arab Cup Stamp Exhibition in Building 22, the History of the Oud Exhibition in Building 6, and the“Colours of Qatari Hospitality” Exhibition in Building 47. From December 1 to 18, visitors will enjoy a variety of daily activities along the Katara Corniche from 1pm to 10pm, featuring competitions, artistic performances, folk dance troupes, and theatrical productions from several Arab countries.

Musical performances will be a major highlight of the programme, including shows by the Al-Jahra Folk Arts Troupe, Kuwait's Nasser Bu awad Troupe, and folk-dance groups from five Arab countries, along with the traditional Qatari Ardha. Omani artist Mariam Al-Munji will present a musical evening at Al-Hikma Square from December 4 to 8, and the Algerian Orchestra will perform on December 18. Audiences will also enjoy a spectacular military musical display (Tattoo) on the Katara Corniche. Additionally, Katara will host the Arab Opera Festival at the Katara Opera House from December 8 to 10, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Wisdom Square will screen live broadcasts of the tournament matches, while Creativity Square will host Language of the Letter Dhad events celebrating World Arabic Language Day on December 17.

Katara will also present a range of interactive art workshops and drawing competitions for children inspired by the cultures of the participating nations. The Drama Theatre will host the play King of the Stage from December 16 to 20, from 5pm to 8pm, while the Outdoor Theatre will feature a puppet show and storytelling performances.

Katara stressed that the programme is designed to appeal to all age groups and nationalities, reinforcing its position as a global destination that brings together artistic excellence, rich heritage, and creative innovation. Katara is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors who will enjoy a unique blend of arts, culture, and sports in an atmosphere that celebrates Arab identity and unity.